Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Shares Sold by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Auour Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 22,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $56.42 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $53.79 and a twelve month high of $63.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.44.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2067 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

