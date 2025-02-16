Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $192,000 Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,153 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GE stock opened at $208.62 on Friday. General Electric has a 52-week low of $117.43 and a 52-week high of $211.42. The stock has a market cap of $223.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $182.66 and a 200-day moving average of $179.25.

General Electric Increases Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on GE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Melius Research increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Electric news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 15,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total value of $2,772,409.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 148,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,539,714.53. This trade represents a 9.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

