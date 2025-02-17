PSQ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PSQH) Short Interest Update

PSQ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PSQH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the January 15th total of 1,610,000 shares. Currently, 7.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PSQ

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heights Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PSQ in the 4th quarter worth $5,836,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in PSQ by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,891,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,694 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PSQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its position in PSQ by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 426,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 222,041 shares during the period. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PSQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on PSQH shares. Maxim Group assumed coverage on PSQ in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm cut their price target on PSQ from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

PSQ Stock Performance

NYSE:PSQH traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.63. 1,334,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,018. PSQ has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $7.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.13 and a 200 day moving average of $3.21.

About PSQ

PSQ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online marketplace through advertising and eCommerce in the United States. It operates through two segments, Marketplace and Brands segments. The PSQ platform is accessible through its mobile application and website. The company also sells diapers and wipes to mothers online under the EveryLife brand name.

