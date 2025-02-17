Sierra Ocean LLC Makes New $87,000 Investment in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 393 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 4.0% in the third quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Vertex Planning Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forza Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on IBM. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.44.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $260.65 on Monday. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $162.62 and a fifty-two week high of $265.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $232.08 and a 200-day moving average of $219.45.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.21%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

