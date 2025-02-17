iShares Total Return Active ETF (NASDAQ:BRTR) Short Interest Up 16.1% in January

iShares Total Return Active ETF (NASDAQ:BRTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the January 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares Total Return Active ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares Total Return Active ETF stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Total Return Active ETF (NASDAQ:BRTR – Free Report) by 2,783.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,379 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 0.28% of iShares Total Return Active ETF worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

iShares Total Return Active ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

iShares Total Return Active ETF stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.84. The stock had a trading volume of 24,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,441. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.70. iShares Total Return Active ETF has a 12 month low of $48.77 and a 12 month high of $52.60.

iShares Total Return Active ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Total Return Active ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Total Return Active ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The iShares Total Return Active ETF (BRTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that broadly invests in corporate and government fixed income securities from around the world. Securities could be of any maturity while limiting investments in junk bonds to 20%.

