Promising Grocery Stocks To Consider – February 16th

Nebius Group, Costco Wholesale, and Walmart are the three Grocery stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Grocery stocks refer to the shares of companies that operate in the grocery retail industry. These stocks are investments in businesses that sell food and household products to consumers through various retail channels such as supermarkets, convenience stores, and online platforms. Investors can buy grocery stocks to potentially profit from the sales and performance of these companies within the market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Grocery stocks within the last several days.

Nebius Group (NBIS)

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

Shares of NBIS stock traded up $2.79 on Friday, reaching $44.49. 34,999,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,253,757. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.11. Nebius Group has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $47.68.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

COST traded down $5.01 on Friday, reaching $1,071.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,409,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,622. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $697.27 and a 1 year high of $1,078.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.79 billion, a PE ratio of 62.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $969.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $923.13.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT traded down $1.01 on Friday, reaching $104.04. The company had a trading volume of 14,096,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,084,413. Walmart has a 1 year low of $55.99 and a 1 year high of $105.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.78 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.44.

