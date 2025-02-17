James Halstead (LON:JHD) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of James Halstead plc (LON:JHD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 163.91 ($2.06) and last traded at GBX 167 ($2.10), with a volume of 268001 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 166.50 ($2.09).

James Halstead Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £698.55 million, a PE ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 176.34 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 181.31.

About James Halstead

James Halstead (LSE: JHD) is a global manufacturer and supplier of flooring for commercial and domestic purposes. It has manufacturing operations across the United Kingdom, Europe and Scandinavia, Australasia and Asia, and Rest of the World markets and supplies to customers all around the world. The Company’s brands include Polyflor, Palettone, Camaro, Polysafe, Recofloor and Expona.

Featured Articles

