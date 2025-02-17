Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Short Interest Up 21.5% in January

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,060,000 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the January 15th total of 8,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised Spirit AeroSystems to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $37.25 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SPR

Spirit AeroSystems Trading Up 0.0 %

Institutional Trading of Spirit AeroSystems

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $34.55. 503,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,641. Spirit AeroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $28.30 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPR. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 93.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spirit AeroSystems

(Get Free Report)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.