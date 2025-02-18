Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.20 and last traded at $33.15, with a volume of 5033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.69.

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.65.

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.4502 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044’s previous dividend of $0.44.

Insider Activity at Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044

Institutional Trading of Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044

Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,658 shares of company stock valued at $3,722,507.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,337,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,663,000 after purchasing an additional 109,965 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its stake in Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 205,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,050,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 by 160.4% during the third quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,188 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Company Profile

The ALERIAN MLP INDEX ETNS DUE JANUARY 28, 2044 (AMJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 50 North American energy MLPs. Securities are selected based on distributions. AMJB was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

