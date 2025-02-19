Electrum Discovery (CVE:ELY) Trading Down 31.8% – Here’s Why

Electrum Discovery Corp (CVE:ELY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 31.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.08. 1,546,401 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 304% from the average session volume of 382,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Electrum Discovery Trading Down 27.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 21.82, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.92 million and a P/E ratio of -2.67.

Electrum Discovery Company Profile

Electrum Discovery Corp. operates as a mineral exploration and development company. It focuses on the Western Tethyan Belt with activities in the Republic of Serbia. The company's flagship project is the copper-gold Timok East Project. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

