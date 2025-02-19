Electrum Discovery (CVE:ELY) Trading Down 31.8% – Here’s Why

Electrum Discovery Corp (CVE:ELY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 31.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.08. 1,546,401 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 304% from the average session volume of 382,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
Electrum Discovery Trading Down 27.3 %
The company has a quick ratio of 21.82, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.92 million and a P/E ratio of -2.67.
Electrum Discovery Company Profile
Electrum Discovery Corp. operates as a mineral exploration and development company. It focuses on the Western Tethyan Belt with activities in the Republic of Serbia. The company's flagship project is the copper-gold Timok East Project. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Electrum Discovery
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Nebius Group: NVIDIA’s Investment Sparks All-Time Highs
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- SoFi Stock Rallying Strong in the Last 5 Days—What’s Driving It?
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Intel Surges on M&A Talks: Rally Beginning or Just a Headfake?
Receive News & Ratings for Electrum Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrum Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.