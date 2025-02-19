Saia (SAIA) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Saia (NASDAQ: SAIA):

2/6/2025 – Saia had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $600.00 price target on the stock.

2/4/2025 – Saia had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $566.00 to $558.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2025 – Saia had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $560.00 to $540.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2025 – Saia had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $530.00 to $540.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/4/2025 – Saia had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $456.00 to $478.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/4/2025 – Saia had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $550.00 to $510.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2025 – Saia had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $561.00 to $544.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2025 – Saia had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $600.00 to $565.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/23/2025 – Saia had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $443.00 to $529.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/17/2025 – Saia had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $620.00 to $600.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/16/2025 – Saia had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $612.00 to $600.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2025 – Saia had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $440.00 to $443.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/10/2025 – Saia had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $525.00 to $560.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2025 – Saia had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna. They now have a $530.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $565.00.

Saia Stock Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ SAIA traded down $18.41 on Wednesday, hitting $486.55. 111,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,861. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $485.59 and a 200 day moving average of $464.97. Saia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $358.90 and a twelve month high of $628.34. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.79.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.03). Saia had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.34, for a total transaction of $3,671,619.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,599,114.30. The trade was a 29.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.74, for a total value of $394,498.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,260,482.46. This represents a 8.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,453 shares of company stock worth $4,693,318. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Saia by 172.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in Saia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Saia by 291.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 94 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Saia by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

