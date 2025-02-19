Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ) Director Purchases C$420,000.00 in Stock

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ – Get Free Report) Director Arturo Préstamo Elizondo bought 1,050,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$420,000.00.

Santacruz Silver Mining Stock Performance

CVE SCZ remained flat at C$0.40 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.22. Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.18 and a one year high of C$0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.32 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$100.10 million, a PE ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Atrium Research upgraded Santacruz Silver Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Santacruz Silver Mining Company Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc, as well as lead and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Zimapan Mine that consists of 34 mining concessions covering an area of 5,139 hectares located in Hidalgo, Mexico; the Sinchi Wayra and the Illapa assets located in Bolivia; and exploration properties, which include the La Pechuga Property and the Santa Gorgonia Prospect.

