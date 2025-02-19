Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC Has $1.16 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,589.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,742,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,703,913 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,958.9% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 7,819,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,073,000 after buying an additional 7,791,301 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,448,000. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,372,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,114,000 after buying an additional 377,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 73.4% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 832,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,833,000 after acquiring an additional 352,460 shares during the last quarter.

VTI stock opened at $302.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $296.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.79. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $244.57 and a 12 month high of $302.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

