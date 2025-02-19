Gorilla Technology Group (NASDAQ:GRRR) Stock Price Up 13.1% – What’s Next?

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 13.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.20 and last traded at $29.96. Approximately 1,678,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 3,196,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.49.

Separately, Northland Securities increased their target price on Gorilla Technology Group from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRRR. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gorilla Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gorilla Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gorilla Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Gorilla Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Gorilla Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 1.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc provides video intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) security, and edge content management hardware, software, and services in the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through three segments: Video IoT, Security Convergence, and Other segments. It offers intelligent video analytics AI models for various verticals, such as behavioral analytics, people/face recognition, vehicle analysis, object recognition, and business intelligence that can scan video for patterns and distinguish specific items using AI algorithms and metadata.

