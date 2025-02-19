Electrum Discovery (CVE:ELY) Trading Down 31.8% – Time to Sell?

Electrum Discovery Corp (CVE:ELY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 31.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 1,546,401 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 304% from the average daily volume of 382,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
Electrum Discovery Stock Down 27.3 %
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.10. The company has a market cap of C$5.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05, a quick ratio of 21.82 and a current ratio of 1.73.
About Electrum Discovery
Electrum Discovery Corp. operates as a mineral exploration and development company. It focuses on the Western Tethyan Belt with activities in the Republic of Serbia. The company's flagship project is the copper-gold Timok East Project. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.
