Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.19, but opened at $9.44. Aurora Innovation shares last traded at $9.28, with a volume of 7,241,684 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AUR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Aurora Innovation from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Aurora Innovation from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aurora Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Aurora Innovation Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 2.85.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aurora Innovation, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aurora Innovation news, Director Gloria R. Boyland sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $189,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 344,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,276.10. This represents a 8.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurora Innovation

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUR. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 314.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 44,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 33,456 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 20,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,918,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,088,000 after buying an additional 564,227 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,958,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

