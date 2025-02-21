Best Hotel Stocks To Consider – February 18th

Booking, Carnival Co. &, and Hilton Worldwide are the three Hotel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hotel stocks refer to the publicly traded shares of companies that own, operate, or invest in hotels and lodging properties. Investors can purchase these stocks to gain exposure to the hospitality industry and potentially benefit from fluctuations in hotel occupancy rates, room rates, and overall travel trends. The performance of hotel stocks may be influenced by factors such as economic conditions, travel demand, and competition within the sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hotel stocks within the last several days.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $97.48 on Tuesday, reaching $5,141.88. 277,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,695. Booking has a 1 year low of $3,180.00 and a 1 year high of $5,337.24. The company has a market cap of $170.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4,917.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $4,520.66.

Carnival Co. & (CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

NYSE CCL traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.71. The stock had a trading volume of 22,462,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,647,336. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.74 and its 200 day moving average is $21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.64. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $13.78 and a twelve month high of $28.72.

Hilton Worldwide (HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

HLT stock traded up $2.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $268.60. 1,791,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,534,539. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $252.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.38. Hilton Worldwide has a 1 year low of $193.86 and a 1 year high of $275.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.29.

