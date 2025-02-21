United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1825 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

United Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 6.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. United Bancorp has a payout ratio of 45.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBCP traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $12.93. 2,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,118. United Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.00 and its 200-day moving average is $12.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.84 million, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

United Bancorp ( NASDAQ:UBCP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 16.83%.

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. The company provides range of banking and financial services, which includes accepting demand, savings, and time deposits. It also offers commercial, real estate and consumer loans.

