Organigram (TSE:OGI) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.77 and last traded at C$1.78, with a volume of 212154 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.83.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OGI. ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of Organigram from C$5.25 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Organigram from C$3.60 to C$3.15 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.30. The firm has a market cap of C$219.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.13.

Organigram Inc is a Canadian licensed producer of cannabis products. Organigram focuses on producing exceptional, indoor-grown cannabis for patients and adult recreational consumers, as well as developing global business partnerships.

