Top Social Media Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 21st

Vertiv, Innodata, Shopify, Mondelez International, HubSpot, Expedia Group, and Five9 are the seven Social Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Social media stocks reference the publicly-traded shares of companies that primarily operate in the domain of social networking platforms. They include tech giants like Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and other businesses whose primary revenue comes from social media activities including advertising, data monetization and associated services. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Social Media stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

NYSE:VRT traded down $8.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.91. 9,728,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,028,324. Vertiv has a twelve month low of $61.25 and a twelve month high of $155.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.49 and a 200 day moving average of $109.27. The stock has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a PE ratio of 74.85, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRT

Innodata (INOD)

Innodata Inc. operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

NASDAQ:INOD traded up $9.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.90. 10,570,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,872,277. Innodata has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.05 and a 200 day moving average of $29.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 107.64 and a beta of 2.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INOD

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

NYSE:SHOP traded down $5.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.48. 5,536,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,946,830. Shopify has a twelve month low of $48.56 and a twelve month high of $129.38. The stock has a market cap of $151.80 billion, a PE ratio of 75.69, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.84 and a 200 day moving average of $94.66.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SHOP

Mondelez International (MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $2.39 on Friday, reaching $64.56. 6,849,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,852,873. Mondelez International has a one year low of $53.95 and a one year high of $76.06. The company has a market capitalization of $83.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.92 and a 200 day moving average of $65.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MDLZ

HubSpot (HUBS)

HubSpot, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Shares of HubSpot stock traded down $28.61 on Friday, reaching $719.39. 366,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,525. HubSpot has a one year low of $434.84 and a one year high of $881.13. The company has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,002.33, a PEG ratio of 42.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $739.84 and a 200 day moving average of $629.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HUBS

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Shares of Expedia Group stock traded down $10.88 on Friday, reaching $194.26. 1,260,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,020,295. Expedia Group has a one year low of $107.25 and a one year high of $207.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.12 and a 200 day moving average of $165.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EXPE

Five9 (FIVN)

Five9, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

FIVN traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,789,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,513. Five9 has a 52 week low of $26.60 and a 52 week high of $65.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.57 and its 200-day moving average is $35.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -83.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FIVN

See Also