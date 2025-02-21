Title: Tonix Pharmaceuticals Restores NASDAQ Compliance Thanks to Renewed Minimum Bid Price

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) announced today that it has regained compliance with the Nasdaq Capital Market’s minimum bid price requirement.

According to a letter which the Company received on February 20, 2025, from the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations (NASDAQ), the Company’s stock has maintained a closing bid price of at least $1.00 per share for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days. This sequence meets the minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on the NASDAQ Capital Market as set forth in NASDAQ Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), leading NASDAQ to close the matter.

Achieving and maintaining compliance with this guideline is crucial for Tonix Pharmaceuticals. Falling short of the NASDAQ’s minimum bid price requirement can potentially trigger delisting from the exchange, a scenario that could impact the Company’s visibility within the investment community, its liquidity, and even its stock’s volatility.

By meeting the continued listing criterion, Tonix Pharmaceuticals helps ensure its shareholders maintain the ease of trading its shares and enjoy a degree of confidence derived from the Company’s adherence to NASDAQ guidelines.

However, like all forward-looking statements regarding Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ stock performance and continued listing on NASDAQ, circumstances could change due to a variety of factors. Potential investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements may not necessarily predict future results, which can be affected by numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals remains committed to continuous compliance with all NASDAQ requirements, as well as delivering on its business plans, to maximize shareholder value.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

