Title: Tonix Pharmaceuticals Restores NASDAQ Compliance Thanks to Renewed Minimum Bid Price

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) announced today that it has regained compliance with the Nasdaq Capital Market’s minimum bid price requirement.
According to a letter which the Company received on February 20, 2025, from the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations (NASDAQ), the Company’s stock has maintained a closing bid price of at least $1.00 per share for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days. This sequence meets the minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on the NASDAQ Capital Market as set forth in NASDAQ Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), leading NASDAQ to close the matter.
By meeting the continued listing criterion, Tonix Pharmaceuticals helps ensure its shareholders maintain the ease of trading its shares and enjoy a degree of confidence derived from the Company’s adherence to NASDAQ guidelines.
However, like all forward-looking statements regarding Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ stock performance and continued listing on NASDAQ, circumstances could change due to a variety of factors. Potential investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements may not necessarily predict future results, which can be affected by numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals remains committed to continuous compliance with all NASDAQ requirements, as well as delivering on its business plans, to maximize shareholder value.
This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Tonix Pharmaceuticals’s 8K filing here.
About Tonix Pharmaceuticals
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Tonix Pharmaceuticals
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- 3 Stocks Poised to Thrive as NVIDIA Dominates the AI Boom
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- MercadoLibre: High-Growth EM Stock With 100% Upside Potential
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- As the Magnificent 7 Stalls, These 3 Stocks Are Gaining Momentum