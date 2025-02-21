Piper Sandler Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Stock Price

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $118.00 to $103.00 in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $97.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wedbush cut shares of Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.39.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

Shares of FND stock opened at $92.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 51.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.83. Floor & Decor has a 52-week low of $89.06 and a 52-week high of $135.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 4.45%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Floor & Decor

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FND. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Cache Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 309,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,871,000 after acquiring an additional 29,480 shares during the last quarter. Worldly Partners Management LLC boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Worldly Partners Management LLC now owns 1,037,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,427,000 after acquiring an additional 17,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,324,000.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

