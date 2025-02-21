Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.33.

SYRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of SYRS stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.29. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $7.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.23.

In related news, Director Nancy A. Simonian sold 134,713 shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.27, for a total value of $36,372.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,070 shares in the company, valued at $11,088.90. This trade represents a 76.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYRS. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Exome Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC now owns 298,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 139,400 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

