V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX) Receives $66.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VVX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of V2X in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of V2X in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on V2X in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $72.00) on shares of V2X in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on V2X in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company.

Get V2X alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on V2X

V2X Price Performance

Institutional Trading of V2X

VVX opened at $43.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. V2X has a 1 year low of $37.58 and a 1 year high of $69.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.00, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.60.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of V2X in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in V2X by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in V2X by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of V2X in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of V2X by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V2X Company Profile

(Get Free Report

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for V2X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V2X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.