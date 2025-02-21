Community Investors Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CIBN) vs. Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NIDB) Head-To-Head Contrast

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Community Investors Bancorp and Northeast Indiana Bancorp”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Investors Bancorp $17.26 million 0.82 $1.14 million $1.61 11.18 Northeast Indiana Bancorp $31.80 million 1.31 $4.31 million $1.80 9.67

Northeast Indiana Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Community Investors Bancorp. Northeast Indiana Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Community Investors Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Community Investors Bancorp and Northeast Indiana Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Investors Bancorp 6.68% N/A N/A Northeast Indiana Bancorp 13.54% N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Dividends

Community Investors Bancorp has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northeast Indiana Bancorp has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Community Investors Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Northeast Indiana Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Community Investors Bancorp pays out 24.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northeast Indiana Bancorp pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Northeast Indiana Bancorp beats Community Investors Bancorp on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community Investors Bancorp



Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. operates as a thrift holding company for First Federal Community Bank of Bucyrus that engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in northern Ohio. The company offers deposit accounts, including demand, NOW, checking, savings, money market, Christmas club, health savings, certificates of deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides consumer loans, home equity loans, home equity line of credit, auto and RV loans, residential real estate loans, mortgage loans, and construction loans for personal use; and business loans, lines of credit, term loans, ag loans, nonresidential real estate loans, secured loans, credit cards, commercial investment real estate, construction loans, and equipment financing for business use. In addition, the company offers online and mobile banking, bill payments, e-statements, remote deposit capture, cash management, mobile and night deposits, debit cards, overdraft protection, safety deposit boxes, telephone banking, positive pay/check reconciliation, direct deposit, and ACH and payroll services. Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1888 and is based in Bucyrus, Ohio.

About Northeast Indiana Bancorp



Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Savings Bank that provides various banking and financial advisory services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and direct deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides mortgage, refinance, new construction, and home equity loans; auto, recreational vehicle, and unsecured loans; and revolving lines of credit, term loans, real estate loans, letter of credit, and small business administration loans, as well as debit and credit cards. In addition, the company offers merchant, online banking, and cash management services. It operates through full-service locations in Huntington, Warsaw, and Fort Wayne, Indiana. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Huntington, Indiana.

