Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE) Stock Price

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Barclays from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NWE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised NorthWestern Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Guggenheim raised NorthWestern Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.25.

Get NorthWestern Energy Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NorthWestern Energy Group

NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NWE stock opened at $53.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.48. NorthWestern Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $47.22 and a fifty-two week high of $57.49.

In other NorthWestern Energy Group news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $37,499.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,270.16. This trade represents a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Thomas Clark sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total value of $384,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,591.20. The trade was a 30.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NorthWestern Energy Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NorthWestern Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.