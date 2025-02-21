Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.04.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Runway Growth Finance from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Runway Growth Finance from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RWAY. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 64.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RWAY opened at $11.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Runway Growth Finance has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $13.74. The firm has a market cap of $434.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.59.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

