Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.04.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Runway Growth Finance from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Runway Growth Finance from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.
View Our Latest Analysis on RWAY
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Runway Growth Finance
Runway Growth Finance Price Performance
RWAY opened at $11.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Runway Growth Finance has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $13.74. The firm has a market cap of $434.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.59.
Runway Growth Finance Company Profile
Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Runway Growth Finance
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Loaded Up on These Stocks in Q4 2024
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Buy, 1 Reason to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Runway Growth Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Runway Growth Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.