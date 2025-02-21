Plaintree Systems (OTCMKTS:PTEEF) Announces Earnings Results

Plaintree Systems (OTCMKTS:PTEEF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Plaintree Systems had a return on equity of 84.40% and a net margin of 3.81%.

OTCMKTS:PTEEF remained flat at $0.05 on Friday. Plaintree Systems has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $607,710.00, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.06.

Plaintree Systems Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports electronic products and specialty structural products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company manufactures avionic components for various applications, including aircraft antiskid braking, aircraft indicators, solenoids, and permanent magnet alternators; and operates as a design/build manufacturer of steel, aluminum, and stainless-steel specialty structures comprising commercial domes, free form structures, barrel vaults, space frames, and industrial dome coverings.

