Oracle Power (LON:ORCP) Shares Down 11.1% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Oracle Power plc (LON:ORCP – Get Free Report) were down 11.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). Approximately 128,372,133 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 216,365,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).
The company has a market cap of £1.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98.
Oracle Power Company Profile
Oracle is an international project developer in the natural resources and energy sectors. Led by a team with extensive experience in major project development and robust relationships with industry giants, Oracle is building a portfolio of projects selected for their prospects in sectors with high global demand and aligned with worldwide economic and environmental trends.
