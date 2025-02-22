Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$36.59 and last traded at C$36.51, with a volume of 593728 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.59.
Separately, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$45.00 to C$47.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.
In related news, Senior Officer Guido Mastropietro sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.54, for a total value of C$47,314.95. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.
Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.
