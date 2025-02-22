Red Wave Investments LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.9% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.3% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO stock opened at $46.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.45. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $49.57.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

