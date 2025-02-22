Waterfront Wealth Inc. Invests $733,000 in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 268.2% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 162.0% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.06 per share, with a total value of $380,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,390.50. The trade was a 37.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of LYB opened at $77.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.13. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $72.21 and a 1 year high of $107.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.19.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.