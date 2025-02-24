Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Shares Up 4.9% – What’s Next?

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.87 and last traded at $35.08. Approximately 287,926 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 638,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens upgraded Establishment Labs to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ESTA

Establishment Labs Stock Up 4.8 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Establishment Labs

The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94. The stock has a market cap of $981.40 million, a P/E ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Establishment Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,879,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 47,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 6,307 shares during the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after buying an additional 51,192 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 650.0% during the fourth quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,821,000 after acquiring an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Establishment Labs by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 80,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.