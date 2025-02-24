NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Down 1.8% – Should You Sell?

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $131.28 and last traded at $132.06. Approximately 92,003,109 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 260,129,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.21.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Insider Activity

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.62.

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $608,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 480,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,056,016.72. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $131,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,402,713.60. The trade was a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,107,632 shares of company stock worth $146,405,286 in the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

