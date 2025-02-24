First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 40,795 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 27,773 shares.The stock last traded at $126.12 and had previously closed at $129.99.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 34.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period.

About First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

