Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Price Down 1.8% – Time to Sell?

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $108.16 and last traded at $108.86. Approximately 10,028,503 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 39,898,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.84.

AMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 price target (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.83.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.84 and a 200 day moving average of $138.06. The stock has a market cap of $177.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.25, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Philip Guido acquired 4,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $10,912,919.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,834,266.92. This trade represents a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 124.6% in the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

