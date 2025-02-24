Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Up 0.8% – Should You Buy?

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.38 and last traded at $9.36. 21,850,131 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 73,254,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on F. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.89.

Ford Motor Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.44. The company has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.63.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 1,215.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,693,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488,850 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 51,306 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 917,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 109,700 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 42,753 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

