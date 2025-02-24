Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Trading 3.8% Higher – What’s Next?

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.54 and last traded at $2.54. 30,286 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 363,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

Advantage Solutions Stock Up 9.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.33 million, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Advantage Solutions alerts:

Institutional Trading of Advantage Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADV. CastleKnight Management LP grew its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 3,924,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,994 shares during the period. Sovereign s Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Advantage Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $2,599,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,684,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,679,000 after purchasing an additional 479,348 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 193.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 600,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 395,651 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $1,022,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Inc provides business solutions to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; and brand-centric merchandising services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.