Pacific Assets (LON:PAC) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Pacific Assets (LON:PAC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 339 ($4.29) and last traded at GBX 345 ($4.37), with a volume of 171423 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 348 ($4.40).

Pacific Assets Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of £415.53 million, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 362.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 369.23.

Get Pacific Assets alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nandita Sahgal bought 1,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 369 ($4.67) per share, with a total value of £5,261.94 ($6,659.00). Also, insider June Ang acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 343 ($4.34) per share, with a total value of £34,300 ($43,406.73). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 14,426 shares of company stock valued at $5,006,194. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pacific Assets

Pacific Assets Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. It is managed by First State Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the Asia-Pacific region, excluding Japan, Australia, and New Zealand. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.