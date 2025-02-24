Power Metals (CVE:PWM) Trading Up 16.4% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Power Metals Corp. (CVE:PWM – Get Free Report) traded up 16.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.35 and last traded at C$1.35. 750,684 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 147% from the average session volume of 303,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.16.

Power Metals Trading Up 21.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.42. The company has a market cap of C$205.92 million, a P/E ratio of -236.80 and a beta of 0.83.

About Power Metals

Power Metals Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for lithium, cesium, and tantalum metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Case Lake property that consists of 475 cell claims located in Ontario.

