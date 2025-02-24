Penny Stocks To Watch Today – February 24th

PepGen, MicroAlgo, TeraWulf, Connexa Sports Technologies, FuboTV, Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition, and Agape ATP are the seven Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are shares of small companies that typically trade at very low prices, often under $5 per share. These stocks are considered high-risk investments due to their low liquidity, volatile price movements, and the limited information available about the companies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

PepGen (PEPG)

PepGen Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. Its lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) patients.

Shares of PEPG traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.60. The company had a trading volume of 105,868,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,356,426. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.87. The company has a market capitalization of $84.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.53. PepGen has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $19.30.

MicroAlgo (MLGO)

MicroAlgo Inc. develops and applies central processing algorithm solutions to customers in internet advertisement, gaming, and intelligent chip industries in the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Central Processing Algorithm Services, and Intelligent Chips and Services.

NASDAQ:MLGO traded down $1.56 on Monday, hitting $4.80. The company had a trading volume of 52,456,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,583,551. MicroAlgo has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $509.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.62.

TeraWulf (WULF)

Shares of NASDAQ:WULF traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.00. 47,757,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,616,418. TeraWulf has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $9.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.61 and its 200-day moving average is $5.58.

Connexa Sports Technologies (YYAI)

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. engages in the sports equipment and technology business in the United States. The company offers Slinger Launcher, a portable padel tennis ball launcher and pickleball launcher; and Slinger Bag Launcher, a ball launcher built into transport wheeled trolley bag. It also provides Gameface, AI technology and performance analytics for sports.

YYAI stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.31. 140,105,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,953,484. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.00 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -1.85. Connexa Sports Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.03.

FuboTV (FUBO)

Shares of FUBO stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.03. 36,029,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,286,836. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.19. FuboTV has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $6.45.

Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition (BLAC)

Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthcare industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

NASDAQ:BLAC traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.22. 24,838,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,066. Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.70.

Agape ATP (ATPC)

Agape ATP Corporation, an investment holding company, supplies health and wellness products and health solution advisory services in Malaysia. It offers four series of programs that consist of various services and products under the ATP Zeta Health Program, ÉNERGÉTIQUE, BEAUNIQUE, and E.A.T.S. names.

NASDAQ ATPC traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $1.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,926,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,637,208. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average is $1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Agape ATP has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $8.40.

