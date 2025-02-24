Petrofac (LON:PFC) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.42 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 7.20 ($0.09), with a volume of 2072096 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.15 ($0.09).

Petrofac Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £48.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09, a PEG ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -148.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.72.

Petrofac Company Profile

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, maintains, and decommissions infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Lithuania, Malaysia, the United States, Thailand, Oman, Australia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Iraq, Libya, India, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, Ivory Coast, and internationally.

See Also

