Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.95.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
