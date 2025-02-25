Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Adient from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Adient from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Adient from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.88.

Adient Price Performance

NYSE:ADNT traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $16.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,150,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,043. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 845.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.18. Adient has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $35.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.63.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). Adient had a positive return on equity of 6.94% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Adient will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP James Conklin sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $232,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,537.25. This represents a 18.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Adient

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Adient in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Adient by 10,316.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Adient in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Adient by 6,924.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Adient by 583.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

Featured Stories

