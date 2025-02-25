Tredegar (NYSE:TG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Tredegar Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:TG traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $7.97. 66,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,550. The stock has a market cap of $273.72 million, a PE ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 0.81. Tredegar has a fifty-two week low of $3.98 and a fifty-two week high of $9.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.83 and a 200-day moving average of $7.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Tredegar by 161.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Tredegar by 25.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 133,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 26,757 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Tredegar by 216.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 29,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 20,125 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tredegar by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after buying an additional 7,812 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Tredegar in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tredegar Company Profile

Tredegar Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and plastic and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft and medium strength alloyed aluminum extrusions, custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and alloyed aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

