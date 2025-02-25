Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clearway Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

Shares of NYSE CWEN traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.32. 1,224,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Clearway Energy has a 12 month low of $20.63 and a 12 month high of $30.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.88.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $256.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.73 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 2.28%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clearway Energy will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Clearway Energy news, Director Brian R. Ford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total transaction of $53,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,011.22. The trade was a 19.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWEN. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Clearway Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

