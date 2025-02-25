Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Gran Tierra Energy Price Performance

Shares of GTE stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.73. The company had a trading volume of 537,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.97 million, a P/E ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.62. Gran Tierra Energy has a one year low of $4.71 and a one year high of $10.40.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Gran Tierra Energy news, Director Ronald Royal sold 19,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $137,372.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Gran Tierra Energy

About Gran Tierra Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTE. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 55,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 286,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 6,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.