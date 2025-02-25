Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.
Gran Tierra Energy Price Performance
Shares of GTE stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.73. The company had a trading volume of 537,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.97 million, a P/E ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.62. Gran Tierra Energy has a one year low of $4.71 and a one year high of $10.40.
Insider Activity
In other Gran Tierra Energy news, Director Ronald Royal sold 19,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $137,372.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Gran Tierra Energy
About Gran Tierra Energy
Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
