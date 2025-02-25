Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on Jabil from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.83.

Get Jabil alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JBL

Jabil Price Performance

JBL traded down $1.72 on Tuesday, hitting $157.38. 1,260,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,941. Jabil has a fifty-two week low of $95.85 and a fifty-two week high of $174.80. The stock has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 41.87%. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.81, for a total transaction of $599,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,472 shares in the company, valued at $20,744,490.32. This trade represents a 2.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Plant sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.55, for a total value of $8,627,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,045. This represents a 89.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,400 shares of company stock valued at $12,804,458 over the last 90 days. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Jabil by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jabil by 11,262.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 21,736 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 45.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Jabil in the third quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Jabil during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.