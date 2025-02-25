Utility Stocks To Consider – February 24th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, Eaton, Rivian Automotive, and Ford Motor are the five Utility stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Utility stocks represent shares of companies that provide essential services such as electricity, water, and natural gas. These companies often have regulated pricing and steady demand, resulting in consistent dividends and lower volatility compared to more cyclical industries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Utility stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $337.18. The company had a trading volume of 55,942,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,864,203. Tesla has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $400.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.50, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE:BRK.B traded up $24.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $502.85. 5,260,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,798,546. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52-week low of $395.66 and a 52-week high of $501.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $463.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $460.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

Eaton (ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

NYSE:ETN traded down $5.73 on Monday, reaching $291.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,802,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,370,113. The stock has a market cap of $115.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $331.97 and a 200 day moving average of $332.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Eaton has a 12-month low of $255.65 and a 12-month high of $379.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ETN

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN traded down $1.00 on Monday, hitting $11.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,416,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,793,422. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.04. Rivian Automotive has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 5.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIVN

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Shares of NYSE F traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.39. The company had a trading volume of 42,928,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,005,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The company has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average is $10.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on F

Recommended Stories