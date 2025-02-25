Restaurant Brands International’s (QSR) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at TD Securities

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at TD Securities in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on QSR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen lowered Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.96.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

QSR stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.47. 757,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,229,536. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.58 and its 200 day moving average is $67.72. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $59.67 and a 12-month high of $83.29. The company has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.29). Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.15%. On average, research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In other news, insider Jill Granat sold 10,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total transaction of $747,261.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 388,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,372,521.19. The trade was a 2.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sami A. Siddiqui sold 5,579 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $358,171.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,477.20. The trade was a 16.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,510 shares of company stock worth $7,774,020 in the last 90 days. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Summerhill Capital Management lnc. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at about $841,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 332,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,664,000 after buying an additional 9,208 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,085,000 after purchasing an additional 126,600 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 914,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,574,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth about $4,969,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

